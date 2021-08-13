Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada

By KVVU staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four people were hurt after part of a supermarket fell in las vegas.

The awning on La Bonita Supermarkets collapsed on Friday.

Officials say 20 to 25 people were inside at the time.

Four suffered non life-threatening injuries. Others were trapped inside.

Eventually everyone was evacuated.

Clark County’s fire chief says the awning fell due to a structural problem.

Copyright 2021 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred still a tropical depression
Fred getting organized again near Cuba
Crash in Manatee County on August 12.
2 seriously injured after crash in Manatee County
Danielle Ferrero
Punta Gorda woman shows a bit too much during jail visit, deputies say
First week back and school district leaders in Manatee County are switching things up in an...
COVID cases in Manatee schools force district to go back to basic procedures
Soon to be tropical storm again on Friday
Tropical storm watches now up for Florida

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.
Airbnb warns delta variant could halt travel, impact revenue
The delta variant continues to quickly spread across the U.S., but right now the youngest...
Health officials offer advice on protecting kids from delta variant surge
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
Check out rockin’ doggy dreadlocks from Detroit stylist
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York....
Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies