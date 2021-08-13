Advertise With Us
2 p.m. Update: Fred still weak, could become Tropical Storm later tonight

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The center of Tropical Depression Fred is located 245 miles east-southeast of Key West, Florida. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the northwest is expected tonight or Saturday. Slow strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Fred could become a tropical storm again later today.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southwest coast of Florida from Englewood south and east to Ocean Reef. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area. From today into Monday, 3 to 7 inches of rain is anticipated across the Keys, southern and central Florida north towards the Big Bend, Heavy rainfall could lead to areal, urban, and small stream flooding, and potentially worsen ongoing minor to isolated moderate river flooding over northern Florida.

There is still uncertainty in computer models this morning. The track will become better defined this afternoon and Saturday morning.

We will continue to update the latest track every three hours with updates from the National Hurricane Center. And you can download the ABC7 First Alert Weather App for your smartphone to receive updates automatically.

