Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

11 a.m. Update: Fred has slowed down and is still disorganized Friday morning

Fred 11 am Update
Fred 11 am Update(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The center of Tropical Depression Fred is located 270 miles east-southeast of Key West, Florida. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the northwest is expected tonight or Saturday. Slow strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Fred could become a tropical storm again later today.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southwest coast of Florida from Englewood south and east to Ocean Reef. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area. From today into Monday, 3 to 7 inches of rain is anticipated across the Keys, southern and central Florida north towards the Big Bend, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches. Heavy rainfall could lead to areas of flooding around the Suncoast Sunday.

This morning’s official track is closer to the Florida coast Sunday than previous tracks. But there is still uncertainty in computer models this morning. The track will become better defined this afternoon and Saturday morning.

We will continue to update the latest track every three hours with updates from the National Hurricane Center. And you can download the ABC7 First Alert Weather App for your smartphone to receive updates automatically.

Fed Sat
Fed Sat(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred still a tropical depression
Fred getting organized again near Cuba
Crash in Manatee County on August 12.
2 seriously injured after crash in Manatee County
Danielle Ferrero
Punta Gorda woman shows a bit too much during jail visit, deputies say
Soon to be tropical storm again on Friday
Tropical storm watches now up for Florida
First week back and school district leaders in Manatee County are switching things up in an...
COVID cases in Manatee schools force district to go back to basic procedures

Latest News

Jonathan Fierro
Landscaper charged with dumping without permits, authorities say
Video shows a man stealing a catalytic converter July 29.
Catalytic converter thief caught on camera
A catalytic converter thief is caught on camera in Charlotte County.
Aug. 13 Charlotte County converter theft
Port Charlotte home hit by accidental gunfire, deputies say