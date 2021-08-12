Venice to open self-serve sand stations

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will open a self-service sand station within Wellfield Park at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13 ahead of Tropical Depression Fred.

This station will have sand and shovels available (but no sandbags) for residents to fill their own sandbags or garbage bags.

Empty sandbags will be available for City residents to pick up at two locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., and at the Public Works Department, 1350 Ridgewood Ave. Limit 10 sandbags per household.

This self-service sand station will be opened as needed throughout the current hurricane season and is intended as a service to residents who may live in low-lying areas.

Additionally, Sarasota County will have sandbags available for residents from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the following locations:

South County Fleet Services, 4571 S.R. 776/Englewood Road, South Venice

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota

Ed Smith Stadium (east lot), 2700 12th St., Sarasota

All three of these locations will be self-serve.

