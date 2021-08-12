USF Health selected as testing site st Moderna vaccine for children from 6 months to less than 11 years

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The USF Health Morsani College of Medicine announced that it has been selected as a site for a clinical trial testing the Moderna mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to less than 11 years.

Moderna announced that it intends to enroll around 12,000 pediatric participants in its KidCOVE Study and they are looking for volunteers in Tampa Bay to participate.

Physicians and researchers will monitor and evaluate immune response.

All participants will be randomly selected to receive the vaccine or placebo. Participants will be followed for 12 months post-vaccination to monitor their health and safety.

Eligibility criteria

Study volunteers must be :

Between 6 months and 11 years old

In good health or with stable chronic conditions

Study volunteers must not :

Have received an investigational or approved vaccine for COVID-19

Be currently taking any investigational or approved treatments for COVID-19

Have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 within 2 weeks prior to vaccine administration

Have participated in any clinical trial in the past month

Enrollment begins for USF Health in the coming days. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

