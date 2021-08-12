Tropical storm watches now up for Florida

Soon to be tropical storm again on Friday (WWSB)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical depression Fred remain a poorly organized system despite the fact that it has now emerged over the warm water of the SW Atlantic. Fred is still seeing some fairly strong wind shear from the west which will keep it from rapidly developing into a hurricane at this time.

Tropical storm force winds possible (National Hurricane Center)

The National Hurricane Center has now issued a tropical storm watch for the Florida Keys and parts of SW Florida. Fred is moving to the WNW at 12 mph and top winds are at 35 mph. Tropical storm watch is in effect from Bonita Beach south and east to Ocean Reef including Florida Bay.

We can expect to see rainfall of 3 to 6 inches with some isolated higher amounts. Flooding still looks to be the biggest threat to the Suncoast at this time.

Rain the biggest threat at this time (WWSB)

Our chances of getting tropical storm force winds are slight right now at 30% near the coast and 20% elsewhere along the Suncoast.

