Suncoast Blood Centers issuing urgent request for donors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the region faces a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a pending tropical storm, SunCoast Blood Center is asking the community to come in and donate blood and platelets to help ease the local and national blood crisis.

In the last 24 hours, three local hospitals used an unprecedented amount of blood products.

“SunCoast is down to less than a one-day blood supply that serves 15 local hospitals,” said John Hall, Chief Operating Officer, SunCoast Blood Centers. “As blood drives are getting canceled from the COVID-19 surge, we are asking people in our community to help in this time of crisis and donate immediately.”

All SunCoast donor centers will remain open Thursday, August 12, 9 am to 7 pm, Friday, August 13, 7 am to 4 pm, and Saturday, August 14, 7 am to 4 pm.

Donors aged 16 and over can schedule an appointment to give blood at any SunCoast Blood Centers location or bloodmobile by visiting suncoastblood.org or calling 866-97-BLOOD. Walk-ins will also be welcomed. Individuals with a Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to donate along with those who are unvaccinated.

