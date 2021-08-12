Roundabout work on Gulfstream Avenue to alter traffic patterns starting Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Friday evening, people heading to St. Armands Circle or driving around the Bayfront will see a major traffic shift at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue, as work on a new roundabout continues.

The transition to the new traffic pattern is expected take several days. Crews are expected to work around the clock until the shift is complete.

If you’re out and about Friday night, expect stop-and-go traffic, changing lane conditions and restricted movements. It will be a bit noisier for nearby condo residents. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes if possible, the Florida Department of Transportation suggests.

Sarasota Police officers and roadway flaggers will be onsite to direct motorist onto the new traffic patterns.

Traffic will be diverted away from the actual intersection, where the work is taking place. Several detours are in place:

Traveling north on U.S. 41 towards downtown (northbound to eastbound), use a Main Street detour. Travel north on U.S. 41, turn right on Main Street, continue towards downtown.

Traveling north on U.S. 41 (northbound through), there will be no through movement at the intersection. Follow detour via U.S. 301 north.

