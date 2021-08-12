The Python Challenge, state of FL working to remove invasive species

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

The state of Florida is at work to get rid of an invasive species that has spread throughout the Everglades.

The Burmese Python is a large nonvenomous constrictor found primarily in south Florida and throughout the Everglades ecosystem.

There are several different state programs in place aimed at removing the snakes including the Python Action Team Removing Invasive Constrictors (PATRIC), Python Patrol, the Detector Dog Team, as well as the Florida Python Challenge.

“The Python challenge is multifaceted. We want to get the public engaged, we want to educate them on the problem that we have here in the state with the Burmese Python. The Python challenge is a great way to get people out there learning about the python and really helping FWC remove these invasive species,” said Carol Lyn Parrish. Parrish is the Public Information Director for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission’s South Region.

She said for the FWC, every snake removed is a win.

The challenge has been held off and on since 2016 but as of 2020, it has turned into an annual event.

“The Python Challenge is one and that’s really about the public engagement side and getting the public to assist FWC and the Water Management District. From the FWC perspective, it’s a big problem. These species have been around since really about the 80′s. We’ve been actively removing them for years and we’ve removed over 10,000 at this point,” Parrish added.

One of the biggest problems about the Burmese Python is that they feed on the native resources.

“They are eating things that are protected like wading birds and then they’re eating some of our deer. They’re eating alligators. Those are bigger species but the small mammal population has really been affected in the Everglades ecosystem,” she added.

As of this year the Burmese Python, along with 15 other high-risk nonnative reptiles to Florida’s Prohibited list. That now limits future possession of those animals. You can read more on the new law here.

“The law has changed through the years and so for the Python challenge you’re not allowed to transport a Burmese Python live within the state. That’s the rule and that’s part of some of those ongoing rule changes. You do have to kill the snake if you catch the snake,” said Parrish.

Some reptile enthusiasts believe the state missed the mark with the new changes.

“I grew up here these are these are the Everglades that I grew up in catching snakes and doing all these different things and now you got these problems,” said David Weathers.

Weathers has made a name for himself as the “The Cobra Kid” through years of working as a venomous snake expert and animal trainer.

“I got my opportunity to start wrestling alligators and working with dangerous wild animals at about 10 years old on the Seminole reservation in Hollywood. I’m just so passionate about being around animals like it’s always captivated me,” he added.

Weathers believes there is another way to help with the python problem without being forced to kill the snakes.

“I feel like if there’s even a thousand of these animals that can go to a home outside of the state of Florida and never have to worry about getting stabbed in the head then those thousand animals should have a chance,” said Weathers.

The new law prohibits handlers like Weathers from Being able to capture and resale the animals out of state in places like Ohio where they would not survive in the wild.

