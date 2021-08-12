Advertise With Us
Punta Gorda woman shows a bit too much during jail visit, deputies say

Danielle Ferrero
Danielle Ferrero(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Punta Gorda woman visiting an inmate at the Charlotte County Jail has been jailed herself after performing lewd acts during their video chat, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the video visitation Aug. 8, Danielle Ferrero, 38, and the inmate were engaged in lewd sexual conversation for roughly an hour, the sheriff’s office said. The conversation continued while Ferrero began touching herself within the visitation building.

Toward the end of the session, Ferrero lifted her shirt, exposing her breasts to the inmate three separate times. Ferrero was arrested for exposure of sexual organs within a public place and violation of probation or community control.

Ferrero remains at the Charlotte County Jail.

