Port Manatee awarded more than $1 million in federal grant funding

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following record levels of cargo activity, Port Manatee is receiving more that $1 million in federal security grant money, adding to the $14 million that the port has been awarded since 2005 in order to strengthen its security.

The award will be under the Port Security Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency it was announced Thursday.

The grant will go into the following projects to bolster the port’s protection:

A comprehensive cybersecurity risk assessment and mitigation measures to ensure integrity of the port’s computer systems, fortifying them against potential attack;

Enhancements to the port’s wireless security network, including cameras and access control infrastructure; and

Completion of a project to provide 3 1/2 miles of fencing along the perimeter of port property.

“In light of the worldwide increase in cyberattacks, we are particularly grateful to be able to furnish greater protection against such dangers.” said David St. Pierre, Manatee Port’s director of public safety and security.

Port Manatee also expects to another federal security grant this year of over $73,000 for the Manatee County North River Fire District. This will be used for supporting fireboat protection in waters off the Palmetto-based port.

Workers install security cameras at the North Gate access control complex at Port Manatee. Security at the site is getting a boost from a federal grant. (Port Manatee)

