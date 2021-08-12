Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Port Manatee awarded more than $1 million in federal grant funding

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following record levels of cargo activity, Port Manatee is receiving more that $1 million in federal security grant money, adding to the $14 million that the port has been awarded since 2005 in order to strengthen its security.

The award will be under the Port Security Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency it was announced Thursday.

The grant will go into the following projects to bolster the port’s protection:

  • A comprehensive cybersecurity risk assessment and mitigation measures to ensure integrity of the port’s computer systems, fortifying them against potential attack;
  • Enhancements to the port’s wireless security network, including cameras and access control infrastructure; and
  • Completion of a project to provide 3 1/2 miles of fencing along the perimeter of port property.

“In light of the worldwide increase in cyberattacks, we are particularly grateful to be able to furnish greater protection against such dangers.” said David St. Pierre, Manatee Port’s director of public safety and security.

Port Manatee also expects to another federal security grant this year of over $73,000 for the Manatee County North River Fire District. This will be used for supporting fireboat protection in waters off the Palmetto-based port.

Workers install security cameras at the North Gate access control complex at Port Manatee....
Workers install security cameras at the North Gate access control complex at Port Manatee. Security at the site is getting a boost from a federal grant.(Port Manatee)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 situation at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
More COVID-19 cases, younger patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Friday 8am Wed Update
Eyes on Tropical Storm Fred as the Suncoast remains in the forecast cone
Vehicle crash in Sarasota results in fatality
Denise Marie Stafford's murder has been solved.
Sarasota police solve 1985 murder case
Charlotte County deputies found cash, guns and drugs all within easy reach of young children.
Deputies find dangerous mix of drugs, guns and kids in Port Charlotte home

Latest News

11 a.m. Fred Update Thursday August 12 2021
11 a.m. Update: Weaker Fred still heading toward the Suncoast
Port Charlotte resident home hit by gunfire, deputies say
USF Health selected as testing site st Moderna vaccine for children from 6 months to less than 11 years
Red Tide Update Anna Maria
DOH-Manatee issues red tide advisory for Anna Maria Island