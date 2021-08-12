Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Port Charlotte resident home hit by gunfire, deputies say

(AP GraphicsBank)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte resident made a startling discovery in their home Wednesday -- a stray bullet laying on their living room floor, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The resident told deputies they heard a loud noise outside the home, in the 22000 block of Lasalle Road. They believed it to be fireworks before seeing the apparently spent bullet on their floor.

No injuries were reported. Detectives are currently investigating and are asking for anyone with information to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 situation at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
More COVID-19 cases, younger patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Friday 8am Wed Update
Eyes on Tropical Storm Fred as the Suncoast remains in the forecast cone
Vehicle crash in Sarasota results in fatality
Denise Marie Stafford's murder has been solved.
Sarasota police solve 1985 murder case
Long-running farmers market in Englewood to close

Latest News

11 a.m. Fred Update Thursday August 12 2021
11 a.m. Update: Weaker Fred still heading toward the Suncoast
USF Health selected as testing site st Moderna vaccine for children from 6 months to less than 11 years
Red Tide Update Anna Maria
DOH-Manatee issues red tide advisory for Anna Maria Island
The intersection of U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue will be undergoing a massive makeover.
Roundabout work on Gulfstream Avenue to alter traffic patterns starting Friday