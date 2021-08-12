Port Charlotte resident home hit by gunfire, deputies say

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte resident made a startling discovery in their home Wednesday -- a stray bullet laying on their living room floor, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The resident told deputies they heard a loud noise outside the home, in the 22000 block of Lasalle Road. They believed it to be fireworks before seeing the apparently spent bullet on their floor.

No injuries were reported. Detectives are currently investigating and are asking for anyone with information to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

