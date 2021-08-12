Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

North Port preparing for flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Fred’s potential arrival on the Suncoast

The last time a tropical storm came through the Suncoast, people in North Port experienced...
The last time a tropical storm came through the Suncoast, people in North Port experienced heavy flooding. As Tropical Storm Fred churns north, with at least the possibility of following the same route as Elsa, residents are preparing for a similar situation.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The last time a tropical storm came through the Suncoast, people in North Port experienced heavy flooding. As Tropical Storm Fred churns north, with at least the possibility of following the same route as Elsa, residents are preparing for a similar situation.

But city leaders say the flooding like they received from Elsa was a historic event, so it is unlikely. But it did show city leaders and residents what was possible, during what may seem like a normal storm.

Fred Lacroix in North Port said this is something that he is used to. But, he is still ready for the worst.

Lacroix even joked that since this storm bears his name, he knows it’s coming right for him.

The City of North Port said that they are prepared for anything.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 situation at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
More COVID-19 cases, younger patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Friday 8am Wed Update
Eyes on Tropical Storm Fred as the Suncoast remains in the forecast cone
Vehicle crash in Sarasota results in fatality
Denise Marie Stafford's murder has been solved.
Sarasota police solve 1985 murder case
Long-running farmers market in Englewood to close

Latest News

Storm update as of 11 p.m. Wednesday night
Fred continues to weaken over Hispaniola
Animal shelter reaction to ban on retail sales of dogs and cats in Manatee County.
Animal shelters could benefit following Manatee County ban on retail sales of dogs and cats
Heavy rain continues over Hispaniola
Tropical depression Fred causing life-threatening flooding
Suncoast Humane Society seeking foster homes during Tropical Storm Fred