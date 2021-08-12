North Port preparing for flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Fred’s potential arrival on the Suncoast

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The last time a tropical storm came through the Suncoast, people in North Port experienced heavy flooding. As Tropical Storm Fred churns north, with at least the possibility of following the same route as Elsa, residents are preparing for a similar situation.

But city leaders say the flooding like they received from Elsa was a historic event, so it is unlikely. But it did show city leaders and residents what was possible, during what may seem like a normal storm.

Fred Lacroix in North Port said this is something that he is used to. But, he is still ready for the worst.

Lacroix even joked that since this storm bears his name, he knows it’s coming right for him.

The City of North Port said that they are prepared for anything.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.