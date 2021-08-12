Advertise With Us
Manatee County Public Libraries to close due to COVID-19

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes announced on Thursday that the county’s six public library branches will close to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Downtown Central Library closed and announced a reopening date of Aug. 16. However, Hopes said the significant spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks has caused these closures.

Downtown Central Library, five other locations, and the Little Discovery Center will close Thursday night at normal times. They should reopen for normal weekly hours starting on Aug. 23.

