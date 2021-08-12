Manatee County Emergency Management monitoring Fred, sandbagging locations announced

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Emergency Management and Public Safety officials are keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Fred as the storm moves slowly toward Florida.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center has not activated at this time but is continuing to monitor the storm.

Officials say many low lying and coastal areas of Manatee County are already saturated from heavy August rains and could experience temporary flooding if the storm brings heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Self-serve sandbag locations are also available on a first come, first served basis at two locations:

Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto

Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Road, Myakka City

County residents should monitor the news and the County’s social media pages for updates. Residents can text ManateeReady to 888-777 for the latest messages from Manatee County regarding any storm.

