Fred weakens to a depression but still is forecast to move toward Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Fred is now Tropical Depression Fred. The change in designation reflects the fact that Fred rammed into the mountains of Hispanola and has become ragged.

Fresh data from aircraft will be put into computer models and should produce a higher confidence track and intensity forecast today.

The storm is likely to slow a bit as it moves toward the Bahamas today and allow some time over warm waters for slowly getting some organization back to the storm circulation. It is expected to regain tropical storm strength as it moves closer to the southern tip of Florida tomorrow.

A critical time will come tomorrow as we see how much intensity the storm has regained and when it makes its move northward toward Florida. Currently, the track remains unchanged with the centerline track kept in offshore waters and the cone stretching from the Florida east coast to well offshore Gulf waters.

Right now we only have about a 1 in 4 chance of minor tropical storm-force winds (a little higher along the immediate coast) but that could change if intensity forecasts from the National Hurricane Center change.

We can say with greater certainty that the rain chances will be going up on Saturday night into Sunday. There is a potential for a prolonged period of strong thunderstorms and inches of rain on Sunday. High tide will be close to 8 a.m., Sunday, but at this time it is too early to know the impact of the storm on the tide height.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.