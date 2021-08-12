Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fred weakens to a depression but still is forecast to move toward Florida

The latest information on Fred.
The latest information on Fred.(WWSB-TV)
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Fred is now Tropical Depression Fred. The change in designation reflects the fact that Fred rammed into the mountains of Hispanola and has become ragged.

Fresh data from aircraft will be put into computer models and should produce a higher confidence track and intensity forecast today.

The storm is likely to slow a bit as it moves toward the Bahamas today and allow some time over warm waters for slowly getting some organization back to the storm circulation. It is expected to regain tropical storm strength as it moves closer to the southern tip of Florida tomorrow.

A critical time will come tomorrow as we see how much intensity the storm has regained and when it makes its move northward toward Florida. Currently, the track remains unchanged with the centerline track kept in offshore waters and the cone stretching from the Florida east coast to well offshore Gulf waters.

Right now we only have about a 1 in 4 chance of minor tropical storm-force winds (a little higher along the immediate coast) but that could change if intensity forecasts from the National Hurricane Center change.

We can say with greater certainty that the rain chances will be going up on Saturday night into Sunday. There is a potential for a prolonged period of strong thunderstorms and inches of rain on Sunday. High tide will be close to 8 a.m., Sunday, but at this time it is too early to know the impact of the storm on the tide height.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 situation at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
More COVID-19 cases, younger patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Friday 8am Wed Update
Eyes on Tropical Storm Fred as the Suncoast remains in the forecast cone
Vehicle crash in Sarasota results in fatality
Denise Marie Stafford's murder has been solved.
Sarasota police solve 1985 murder case
Long-running farmers market in Englewood to close

Latest News

Fred Track 8am Thursday Update
8 a.m. Update: Fred weakens overnight, still heading toward the Suncoast
The latest information on Fred.
Fred weakens over Dominican Republic, Haiti
Heavy rain continues over Hispaniola
Tropical depression Fred causing life-threatening flooding
Tropical Storm Fred 2PM Wed Update
2 pm update: Tropical Storm Fred’s path still uncertain