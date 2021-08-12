Advertise With Us
Fred continues to weaken over Hispaniola

Still expected to regain some strength near Florida
Storm update as of 11 p.m. Wednesday night
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The mountains of Haiti and the Dominican Republic continue to disrupt whatever is left of tropical depression Fred as it moves WNW through Hispaniola. The storm is looking rather disorganized from satellite images tonight as it struggles with some wind shear from the west and the fact that it is now over land.

A lot of times when this happens here the center will reform to the north of the island in the SW Atlantic. If that were to happen then the forecast path would change a bit once again. Right now there appears to be too many obstacles for Fred to become a hurricane at this time. Even though the water temperatures are going to be very warm where Fred will pass over the wind shear will be strong enough to keep this thing from becoming a big wind storm.

It will however bring some heavy rain at times for the Suncoast beginning mainly Saturday late afternoon through Sunday morning. With the ground saturated from the recent rain it won’t take much rain to cause some flooding concerns over the weekend. Right now the chances of getting sustained tropical force winds remain low for the Suncoast.

So right now we watch and wait to see what is left of Fred once it moves back over water late on Thursday. The thinking is that it will at least redevelop back to a weak tropical storm and track through the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

