Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

DOH-Manatee issues red tide advisory for Anna Maria Island

Red Tide Update Anna Maria
Red Tide Update Anna Maria
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has issued a red tide advisory after traces were discovered on the north and south ends of Anna Maria Island and at Palma Sola Bay. Samples collected by the Florida Wildlife Commission indicate low to moderate levels of red tide. People should use caution when visiting the beaches.

Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation similar to cold symptoms. Some individuals with breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe symptoms.

Usually symptoms go away when a person leaves the area or goes indoors. Health officials recommend that people experiencing these symptoms stay away from beach areas or go into an air-conditioned space.

If symptoms do not subside, please contact your health care provider for evaluation.

The Department recommends that you:

· Do not swim around dead fish at this location.

· If you have chronic respiratory problems, be careful and consider staying away from this location as red tide can affect your breathing.

· Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish from this location. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.

· Keep pets and livestock away from water, sea foam and dead sea life.

· Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner (making sure that the A/C filter is maintained according to manufacturer’s specifications).

· If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 situation at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
More COVID-19 cases, younger patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Friday 8am Wed Update
Eyes on Tropical Storm Fred as the Suncoast remains in the forecast cone
Vehicle crash in Sarasota results in fatality
Denise Marie Stafford's murder has been solved.
Sarasota police solve 1985 murder case
Long-running farmers market in Englewood to close

Latest News

11 a.m. Fred Update Thursday August 12 2021
11 a.m. Update: Weaker Fred still heading toward the Suncoast
Port Charlotte resident home hit by gunfire, deputies say
USF Health selected as testing site st Moderna vaccine for children from 6 months to less than 11 years
The intersection of U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue will be undergoing a massive makeover.
Roundabout work on Gulfstream Avenue to alter traffic patterns starting Friday