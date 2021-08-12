DOH-Manatee issues red tide advisory for Anna Maria Island

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has issued a red tide advisory after traces were discovered on the north and south ends of Anna Maria Island and at Palma Sola Bay. Samples collected by the Florida Wildlife Commission indicate low to moderate levels of red tide. People should use caution when visiting the beaches.

Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation similar to cold symptoms. Some individuals with breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe symptoms.

Usually symptoms go away when a person leaves the area or goes indoors. Health officials recommend that people experiencing these symptoms stay away from beach areas or go into an air-conditioned space.

If symptoms do not subside, please contact your health care provider for evaluation.

The Department recommends that you:

· Do not swim around dead fish at this location.

· If you have chronic respiratory problems, be careful and consider staying away from this location as red tide can affect your breathing.

· Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish from this location. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.

· Keep pets and livestock away from water, sea foam and dead sea life.

· Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner (making sure that the A/C filter is maintained according to manufacturer’s specifications).

· If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

