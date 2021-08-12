COVID cases in Manatee schools force district to go back to basic procedures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - With the new school year barely underway, the School District of Manatee County has reported more COVID-19 cases in two days than all of the first week of school last year.

The spokesperson for the district confirms most of the cases being seen so far are staff members.

“When you see a lot of cases, that causes you to take certain actions,” district spokesperson Michael Barber said Thursday. “We are going to be implementing, as of tomorrow, more stringent mitigation strategies for our schools and all of our employees, all of our support sites as well.”

Barber says the school district will be moving forward with going back to all of the basic prevention methods that worked for them last year, like temperature checks and limiting nonessential visitors to campuses. Masks, however, will remain optional.

Barber says in June when school ended the positivity rate of cases was around 3%, and now it’s up around 16-17%. He says they were planning for school to be what they consider normal, or how it was before the pandemic, but quickly realized it wouldn’t be.

“That’s not the case. Within the last month we realized school is going to be much more like last year than it was previously. So things are going to be much more like they were last year,” said Barber.

He said thanks to protocols used last year, the district didn’t have to cancel any school days and had in person graduation ceremonies, something he says is the goal for this school year, too.

The COVID procedures like temperature checks will go in place beginning on Friday Aug. 13.

Barber also confirms with ABC7 the district will be relaunching their COVID-19 school tracker dashboard within the next few days to make the information readily accessible to parents.

