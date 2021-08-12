Animal shelters could benefit following Manatee County ban on retail sales of dogs and cats

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been raining cats and dogs outside lately and it’s also raining cats and dogs inside the Humane Society of Manatee County.

Animal shelters in the county are hoping more of their dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens can now find their forever homes. A ban on Tuesday on retail sales of dogs and cats could help that cause.

A lot of the animal shelters in the county are filled to capacity, so shelter officials would like to see more people through their doors.

“Just asking people to give shelter animals a chance,” said Rick Yocum, executive director of the Humane Society of Manatee County. “You’ll be remarkably surprised how great an animal companion you can find sitting in a local shelter right now.”

“You want to support your local people just like law enforcement, you want to support your local shelter,” said John Smith, a Bradenton resident who had just adopted a cat. “It’s all about giving back to the community.

This retail sales ban of dogs and cats in Manatee County will officially go into effect in one year, so it could take a while before animal shelters see a boost.

