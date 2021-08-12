2 seriously injured after crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people have been injured after a crash in Manatee County on Thursday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old Bradenton man was traveling on University Parkway, east of Tuttle Avenue, when he lost control of his vehicle.

That man crossed the median and hit a pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old Bradenton man. That caused the pickup truck to collide with a sedan driven by a 55-year-old Bonita Springs man. Then that sedan collided with a different pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old Bradenton man.

The 62-year-old and the 43-year-old were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

