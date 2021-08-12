Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

2 seriously injured after crash in Manatee County

Crash in Manatee County on August 12.
Crash in Manatee County on August 12.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people have been injured after a crash in Manatee County on Thursday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old Bradenton man was traveling on University Parkway, east of Tuttle Avenue, when he lost control of his vehicle.

That man crossed the median and hit a pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old Bradenton man. That caused the pickup truck to collide with a sedan driven by a 55-year-old Bonita Springs man. Then that sedan collided with a different pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old Bradenton man.

The 62-year-old and the 43-year-old were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 situation at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
More COVID-19 cases, younger patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Vehicle crash in Sarasota results in fatality
Friday 8am Wed Update
Eyes on Tropical Storm Fred as the Suncoast remains in the forecast cone
Denise Marie Stafford's murder has been solved.
Sarasota police solve 1985 murder case
Charlotte County deputies found cash, guns and drugs all within easy reach of young children.
Deputies find dangerous mix of drugs, guns and kids in Port Charlotte home

Latest News

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County Public Libraries to close due to COVID-19
Soon to be tropical storm again on Friday
Tropical storm watches now up for Florida
Venice to open self-serve sand stations
Manatee County Emergency Management monitoring Fred, sandbagging locations announced