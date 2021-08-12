2 p.m. Update: Fred weaker and slower, still on track to hit Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical depression Fred is moving west-northwest Thursday at 14 mph, and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected for the next day or two. A turn to the northwest is expected by Saturday.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is 80 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba. As Fred moves more to the north Friday and over the weekend, it should become a tropical storm again due to warm waters in the Gulf.

A Tropical Storm Watch is currently in effect for the Southeastern Bahamas, the Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, and Guantanamo.

The track of the storm will take it near the Florida Keys and south Florida on Saturday. Saturday night to early Sunday morning it will make its closest pass for the Suncoast. There is still uncertainty in the storm’s exact path as it moves along the west coast of Florida. Heavy rain will be possible Saturday night and Sunday morning. 3 to 5 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches, will be possible.

Computer models continue to show a wide area of possible tracks. A track farther west into the Gulf of Mexico could minimize the rain and wind we receive. A track farther east, right along the coast or more inland could still bring very heavy rain to much of Florida. We’ll monitor the storm closely with our next updates from the National Hurricane Center every three hours after that. You can also download our First Alert Mobile Weather App for your smartphone to receive updates on the storm.

