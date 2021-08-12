Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
11 a.m. Update: Weaker Fred still heading toward the Suncoast

11 a.m. Fred Update Thursday August 12 2021
11 a.m. Fred Update Thursday August 12 2021(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical depression Fred is moving west-northwest Thursday along the northern coast of Cuba with little change in strength. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is 50 miles northeast of Guantanamo, Cuba. As Fred moves more to the north Friday and over the weekend, it should become a tropical storm again. The track of the storm will take it near the Florida Keys and south Florida on Saturday. Saturday night to early Sunday morning it will make its closest pass for the Suncoast. There is still uncertainty in the storm’s exact path as it moves along the west coast of Florida. Heavy rain will be possible Saturday night and Sunday morning. 3 to 5 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches, will be possible.

Computer models continue to show a wide area of possible tracks. A track farther west into the Gulf of Mexico could minimize the the rain and wind we receive. A track farther east, right along the coast or more inland could still bring very heavy rain to much of Florida. We’ll monitor the storm closely with our next updates from the National Hurricane Center at 11 a.m. and every three hours after that. You can also download our First Alert Mobile Weather App for your smartphone to receive updates on the storm.

11 am Fred satellite photo
11 am Fred satellite photo(Station)

