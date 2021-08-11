Tropical cyclone Fred is pounding the Dominican Republic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The new forecast cone is out for the 5 p.m. advisory and we are still in that cone. Not much has changed in the new cone but the chances for getting tropical storm force winds are about 30% for coastal communities from Saturday night through Sunday morning. During the past several hours the center of Fred has moved inland over the Dominican Republic.

It is losing some organization with winds now down to 40 mph. It is moving to the NW 15 mph.

The toughest part of the storm for the Suncoast will be late Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

