Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Tropical cyclone Fred is pounding the Dominican Republic

Life threatening mud slides expected for Hispaniola
Still in the cone
Still in the cone(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The new forecast cone is out for the 5 p.m. advisory and we are still in that cone. Not much has changed in the new cone but the chances for getting tropical storm force winds are about 30% for coastal communities from Saturday night through Sunday morning. During the past several hours the center of Fred has moved inland over the Dominican Republic.

It is losing some organization with winds now down to 40 mph. It is moving to the NW 15 mph.

The toughest part of the storm for the Suncoast will be late Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash in Sarasota results in fatality
Police lights by night
Motorcyclist dies after Bee Ridge crash
Cyclone six update, 5 p.m.
Late day storms roll through Suncoast. Tropical cyclone may impact Florida this weekend
Long-running farmers market in Englewood to close
Sarasota County Government releases update on Red Tide

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fred 2PM Wed Update
2 pm update: Tropical Storm Fred’s path still uncertain
Tropical Storm Fred 11am Wed Update
11 a.m. update: Tropical Storm Fred’s path still uncertain
Friday 8am Wed Update
Eyes on Tropical Storm Fred as the Suncoast remains in the forecast cone
Tropical storm Fred has formed
Fred finally becomes 6th named storm of season