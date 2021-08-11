Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Suncoast Humane Society seeking foster homes during Tropical Storm Fred

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society is seeking at least five foster homes for dogs as Tropical Storm Fred potentially tracks to the area.

The shelter has two sets of dog kennels, one of which sits much lower to the ground level and can get flooded during storms. The shelter usually moves all dogs into other kennels but due to overcrowding, some volunteers are needed.

If the shelter can get at least FIVE dogs into foster homes before Saturday, this will free up much needed kennel space. You can apply to foster here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash in Sarasota results in fatality
Police lights by night
Motorcyclist dies after Bee Ridge crash
Cyclone six update, 5 p.m.
Late day storms roll through Suncoast. Tropical cyclone may impact Florida this weekend
Long-running farmers market in Englewood to close
Sarasota County Government releases update on Red Tide

Latest News

Still in the cone
Tropical cyclone Fred is pounding the Dominican Republic
SMH adds more ICU beds as COVID cases rise
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Passenger dies when driver flees Florida traffic stop
Charlotte County deputies found cash, guns and drugs all within easy reach of young children.
Deputies find dangerous mix of drugs, guns and kids in Port Charlotte home