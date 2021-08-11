Suncoast Humane Society seeking foster homes during Tropical Storm Fred

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society is seeking at least five foster homes for dogs as Tropical Storm Fred potentially tracks to the area.

The shelter has two sets of dog kennels, one of which sits much lower to the ground level and can get flooded during storms. The shelter usually moves all dogs into other kennels but due to overcrowding, some volunteers are needed.

If the shelter can get at least FIVE dogs into foster homes before Saturday, this will free up much needed kennel space. You can apply to foster here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.