SRQ sets another new passenger traffic record

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues to break its own records for passenger traffic, seeing a 4.8% increase in travelers in July over the previous month.

According to a news release, 326,947 passengers passed through the gates at SRQ in July. That’s a whopping 424% higher than 2020, and 122% higher than pre-pandemic June 2019.

“It is exciting to see us break another all-time record for the most passengers carried in a month at SRQ,” airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo was quoted in the release.

Piccolo noted the airport has expanded its TSA checkpoint from four to five lanes. A sixth screening lane is expected to be added before Thanksgiving, he said.

Also, two new 100,000-gallon jet fuel tanks have come online, tripling fuel storage capacity. The long-term parking lot has been expanded by 140 spaces. The overflow lot will be paved over the next couple of months, he said, and an additional lot to handle holiday traffic is in the works.

Passengers will also have two more flight options, with Allegiant Air adding nonstop service in November to Cedar Rapids, Iowa and in December to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Other projects under design at SRQ include a new ground transportation area, improved concessions, a consolidated rental car facility for cleaning and fueling vehicles, and an added ground-level terminal that will have at least five more gates for parking aircraft.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.