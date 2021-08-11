Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

SMH adds more ICU beds as COVID cases rise

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has released its daily COVID update showing that the hospital has added 10 beds to its ICU.

There are currently 211 COVID-19 positive patients, with 73 of those in the ICU. The hospital raised its ICU capacity from 80 to 90.

SMH has a team of clinicians, ICU doctors, nurses and hospital leaders, who monitor totals and determine whether capacity needs to be raised. Here are the latest numbers:

Today’s patient census: 782

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 211 (201 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 73 (68 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 44 (no change from yesterday)

% Unvaccinated COVID-positive patients in the hospital: 89%*

Total hospital beds: 839

ICU bed capacity: 90

Estimate based on vaccination status shared by patients or validated by an official source; this information is updated weekly on Fridays.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash in Sarasota results in fatality
Police lights by night
Motorcyclist dies after Bee Ridge crash
Cyclone six update, 5 p.m.
Late day storms roll through Suncoast. Tropical cyclone may impact Florida this weekend
Long-running farmers market in Englewood to close
Sarasota County Government releases update on Red Tide

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Passenger dies when driver flees Florida traffic stop
Charlotte County deputies found cash, guns and drugs all within easy reach of young children.
Deputies find dangerous mix of drugs, guns and kids in Port Charlotte home
Tropical Storm Fred 2PM Wed Update
2 pm update: Tropical Storm Fred’s path still uncertain
SRQ sets another new passenger traffic record