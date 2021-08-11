SMH adds more ICU beds as COVID cases rise

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has released its daily COVID update showing that the hospital has added 10 beds to its ICU.

There are currently 211 COVID-19 positive patients, with 73 of those in the ICU. The hospital raised its ICU capacity from 80 to 90.

SMH has a team of clinicians, ICU doctors, nurses and hospital leaders, who monitor totals and determine whether capacity needs to be raised. Here are the latest numbers:

Today’s patient census: 782

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 211 (201 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 73 (68 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 44 (no change from yesterday)

% Unvaccinated COVID-positive patients in the hospital: 89%*

Total hospital beds: 839

ICU bed capacity: 90

* Estimate based on vaccination status shared by patients or validated by an official source; this information is updated weekly on Fridays.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.