SMH adds more ICU beds as COVID cases rise
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has released its daily COVID update showing that the hospital has added 10 beds to its ICU.
There are currently 211 COVID-19 positive patients, with 73 of those in the ICU. The hospital raised its ICU capacity from 80 to 90.
SMH has a team of clinicians, ICU doctors, nurses and hospital leaders, who monitor totals and determine whether capacity needs to be raised. Here are the latest numbers:
Today’s patient census: 782
Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 211 (201 yesterday)
Today’s ICU census: 73 (68 yesterday)
COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 44 (no change from yesterday)
% Unvaccinated COVID-positive patients in the hospital: 89%*
Total hospital beds: 839
ICU bed capacity: 90
* Estimate based on vaccination status shared by patients or validated by an official source; this information is updated weekly on Fridays.
