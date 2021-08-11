Sarasota County Schools temporarily suspending field trips, non-essential visitors

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools is temporarily suspending field trips and non-essential visitors and volunteers.

This was all announced in a video by Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen, posted to the district’s website. This temporary suspension will last for 30 days, at least.

The decision was made due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community. After 30 days, the district will re-evaluate this decision.

Asplen is encouraging those who are unvaccinated or too young to be vaccinated to wear face masks while indoors.

The superintendent said he was excited to see students and faculty members back today, both masked and unmasked.

