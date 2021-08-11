Punta Gorda man dies in Port Charlotte crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 78-year-old Punta Gorda man has died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Port Charlotte, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say an SUV was traveling south on U.S. 41 at about 5:20 p.m., approaching the intersection of Olean Boulevard. The SUV attempted a left turn against a red traffic signal and drove into a path of an oncoming van.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to Fawcett Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, investigators say.

The driver and second passenger in the SUV, as well as two people in the van, all sustained minor injuries, the Highway Patrol said.

