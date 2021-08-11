Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Punta Gorda man dies in Port Charlotte crash

(AP GraphicsBank)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 78-year-old Punta Gorda man has died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Port Charlotte, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say an SUV was traveling south on U.S. 41 at about 5:20 p.m., approaching the intersection of Olean Boulevard. The SUV attempted a left turn against a red traffic signal and drove into a path of an oncoming van.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to Fawcett Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, investigators say.

The driver and second passenger in the SUV, as well as two people in the van, all sustained minor injuries, the Highway Patrol said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclone six update, 5 p.m.
Late day storms roll through Suncoast. Tropical cyclone may impact Florida this weekend
Police lights by night
Motorcyclist dies after Bee Ridge crash
Vehicle crash in Sarasota results in fatality
Long-running farmers market in Englewood to close
Manatee County looking for dozens of employees

Latest News

Modrick Discovering the Suncoast
Apollo 15, 50 years later - Discovering the Suncoast, August 11, 2021
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday August 11
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday August 11
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday August 11
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday August 11
The Aug. 11, 7 a.m. update on the track of Tropical Storm Fred
Eyes on Tropical Storm Fred as the Suncoast remains in the forecast cone