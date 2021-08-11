Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald’s

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal...
Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in Laurens, South Carolina, say a 28-year-old man is facing charges after tattooing a child inside a fast-food restaurant.

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.

WYFF-TV reports that Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said a judge set bond on both charges at $25,000.  

Latimore says the Aug. 6 incident came to the attention of police last week after some detectives were tagged on social media posts showing video of the child being tattooed.

Presha is being held and it wasn’t known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash in Sarasota results in fatality
Police lights by night
Motorcyclist dies after Bee Ridge crash
Cyclone six update, 5 p.m.
Late day storms roll through Suncoast. Tropical cyclone may impact Florida this weekend
Long-running farmers market in Englewood to close
Sarasota County Government releases update on Red Tide

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement found Nina Senkbeil safe in Fall River....
Amber Alert canceled for girl in southeast Kansas
With vaccine requirements becoming more common, what do you do if you lose your proof of...
What to do if you lose your vaccination card
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised