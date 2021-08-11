More COVID-19 cases, younger patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Doctor Joseph Seaman, a Critical Care Pulmonologist at Sarasota Memorial, spoke to the media for almost half an hour on Tuesday. That’s a long time, but it speaks to the magnitude of what’s going on with the Delta variant at SMH.

Two hundred plus people in the hospital with COVID-19, 44 in the ICU. It’s still primarily an elderly and sickly person’s disease, but Seaman says that’s changing too.

“In addition, we’re seeing a lot of younger folks: 40s, 50s, and 60s with no medical issues coming in with COVID. There’s something different with this strain. We know that it’s more infectious,” he said.

Hence the spike in cases, and concerns. Two months ago, on June 16 to be exact, there was nobody in the ICU at SMH suffering from COVID-19. It was a milestone that brought tears to the eyes of infectious disease specialist Dr. Manuel Gordillo.

“You know we were so happy and I turned around and I’m thinking of this and then the moment hit me and I couldn’t do anything else but start sobbing,” Gordillo said.

Some are crying again. Death and suffering is back. Not all doctors are on board with vaccinations, but the ICU team at SMH is.

“You not getting sick means you not passing it on to other people. You’re not one of the individuals that spread it in the community, but don’t get sick enough to end up in our ICU,” Seaman admonished.

That’s part of the reason why Sarasota Memorial Hospital officials are being proactive in telling us what’s up, and why doctors there are pushing the vaccine.

