Fred finally becomes 6th named storm of season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is now calling the area of disturbed weather south of Puerto Rico Fred. Winds are now up to 40 mph and there is clearly a closed low making this the 6th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season.

Tropical storm Fred has formed (WWSB)

Fred is now moving to the WNW at 17 mph and is expected to gain a little strength overnight as it moves toward the Dominican Republic. It may then lose the status of tropical storm as the mountainous terrain disrupts the circulation later in the day on Wednesday.

Over the years we have seen many of storms get wiped out over the mountains of Hispaniola while other times storms can hold together and redevelop back into a stronger tropical cyclone as it emerges into the SW Atlantic. Whatever the case may be it still looks like whatever is left of Fred will get into the SW Gulf of Mexico and track to the NNW around a western edge of the Bermuda high pressure system and eventually move toward the panhandle of Florida late Sunday.

If we were going to see any impacts from this system it would be late Saturday through Sunday. Right now the cone has not really changed all that much. The entire Suncoast is still in the cone of uncertainty. If the intensity forecast were to behave the way the National Hurricane Center is suggesting then we could possibly see low end tropical storm force winds, we’re talking 40-50 mph. The water temperatures in the SW Gulf are in the upper 80′s and could cause the storm to be a little stronger than anticipated. I wouldn’t expect it to become a major hurricane, but a cat 1 would not be out of the realm of possibilities.

Wouldn't be a big wind storm but heavy rain likely if it hugs west coast of FL (NHC)

If it were to follow the center of the cone on Saturday and Sunday then we would see some heavy rain from Fred. Most of the winds would be offshore or ESE on Saturday and then whip around to the SW or onshore once the storm’s center passes to our north. Since we would be on the right side of the storms center then we would get the “dirty side” of the storm, meaning the heaviest rainfall and some strong gusty winds. Flooding would be the biggest concern with Fred if it passes to our left or west. Typically rainfall would be around 5 to 8 inches with some higher amounts possible.

The chances of us seeing tropical storm warnings are starting to increase but are not set in stone at this point. We will have to wait it out over the next 48 hours to see what emerges into the SW Atlantic and how it behaves with the warm water and the forecast wind shear.

