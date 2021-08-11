Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida Department of Education sends letter to Leon, Alachua Superintendents in defiance of school mask policies

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The office of Commissioner of Education, Richard Corcaran, sent a letter to Leon County Schools Superintendent, Rocky Hanna, and Alachua County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Carlee Simon, in response to recent mask mandates that have been instituted ahead of the start of the school year.

Both school districts have implemented a mask mandate with an opt-out policy only with a doctor’s note. The letters claim these two districts are in defiance of a recent emergency rule by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The letter sent to Leon County Schools can be read below or by clicking here.

At Tuesday’s Leon County School Board meeting, the board reversed the decision for a doctor’s note being required for an opt-out.

The letter sent to Alachua County Schools can be read below or by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash in Sarasota results in fatality
Police lights by night
Motorcyclist dies after Bee Ridge crash
Cyclone six update, 5 p.m.
Late day storms roll through Suncoast. Tropical cyclone may impact Florida this weekend
Long-running farmers market in Englewood to close
Sarasota County Government releases update on Red Tide

Latest News

SMH adds more ICU beds as COVID cases rise
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Passenger dies when driver flees Florida traffic stop
Charlotte County deputies found cash, guns and drugs all within easy reach of young children.
Deputies find dangerous mix of drugs, guns and kids in Port Charlotte home
Tropical Storm Fred 2PM Wed Update
2 pm update: Tropical Storm Fred’s path still uncertain
SRQ sets another new passenger traffic record