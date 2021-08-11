Florida Department of Education sends letter to Leon, Alachua Superintendents in defiance of school mask policies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The office of Commissioner of Education, Richard Corcaran, sent a letter to Leon County Schools Superintendent, Rocky Hanna, and Alachua County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Carlee Simon, in response to recent mask mandates that have been instituted ahead of the start of the school year.

Both school districts have implemented a mask mandate with an opt-out policy only with a doctor’s note. The letters claim these two districts are in defiance of a recent emergency rule by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The letter sent to Leon County Schools can be read below or by clicking here.

At Tuesday’s Leon County School Board meeting, the board reversed the decision for a doctor’s note being required for an opt-out.

The letter sent to Alachua County Schools can be read below or by clicking here.

