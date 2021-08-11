Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of his 2 older siblings.(News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource)
By News 12 Brooklyn staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12 Brooklyn) - Police in New York say a family pet attacked and killed a 19-month-old baby.

According to police, the infant’s 11-year-old and 9-year-old brothers were babysitting him when the family’s Rottweiler viciously mauled him.

The baby suffered bite wounds on his neck and shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the children’s father was at work at the time.

Police are questioning him, and charges are expected.

Animal control has custody of the dog.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash in Sarasota results in fatality
Police lights by night
Motorcyclist dies after Bee Ridge crash
Cyclone six update, 5 p.m.
Late day storms roll through Suncoast. Tropical cyclone may impact Florida this weekend
Long-running farmers market in Englewood to close
Sarasota County Government releases update on Red Tide

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted Covid safety precautions in schools. (Source: KGO via CNN...
Calif. to mandate vaccines or weekly tests for school staff
SMH adds more ICU beds as COVID cases rise
In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video,...
Durst testifies about happy life before wife’s disappearance
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Passenger dies when driver flees Florida traffic stop