Eyes on Tropical Storm Fred as the Suncoast remains in the forecast cone

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the next few days we can expect similar weather conditions each day. We start each morning with sunshine and a few fair-weather clouds with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. By lunchtime, our temperatures will rise to the upper 80s. Clouds will build inland and thunderstorms will start in the mid to late afternoon. The storms will drift toward the coast by evening as they rain out.

The larger question is what impacts the Suncoast will see from Tropical Storm Fred. There will be several important periods in the evolution of the forecast.

The first takes place today as Fred moves over the mountains of the Dominican Republic. The mountains tend to interfere with tropical circulations. Also, dry air ahead of the system could be a limiting factor for the storm. There is also a greater amount of wind shear in wait for the storm as it approaches the southern tip of our state.

On the other hand, the water is warm and very capable of sustaining a tropical storm. In short, the period between now and Friday is critical for the strength of the storm as it makes its way into the Gulf waters.

Models are in better agreement today on the track and it appears that weather will likely deteriorate as we head into the weekend. Higher seas and stronger winds will be seen over Gulf waters starting Friday and gusty winds along the coast will begin on Saturday with periods of heavy rain possibly moving in Saturday and Sunday.

Depending on the location of the center of the storm we may see tropical storm conditions as we move into Saturday night into Sunday.

