Deputies find dangerous mix of drugs, guns and kids in Port Charlotte home

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies responding to a drug overdose in Port Charlotte discovered a home with drugs, cash and loaded weapons all within reach of three small children, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Aug. 7, deputies responded to an overdose at a home in the 800 block of Biscayne Drive. Once on scene, they found an unresponsive person in a bedroom. The anti-overdose drug Narcan was administered and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. They are expected to survive.

Deputies questioned the renter of the property, identified as Melodie D. Bynum, 52. While inside the bedroom, deputies observed a loaded AR-15 rifle inside a closet on the floor within reach of three children, all under 5 years of age, inside the home. In the kitchen, they also observed two loaded rifle magazines, a bag of loose ammunition and a smoking bong on the kitchen table.

After executing a search warrant of the home, paper ledgers consistent with narcotic sales, additional ammunition and brass knuckles were found inside the kitchen. Within the living room, more ammunition was located to include magazines containing 40 rounds, two firearms, and another bag of over 130 rounds of loose ammunition.

Within the laundry room, members located a cooler containing over $11,400 dollars organized in $1,000 bundles consistent with narcotic sales.

In another bedroom, members located $500 in cash, another loaded handgun, and more than 10 grams of cocaine. The cocaine is believed to be the custody of another person living in the home who was not present at the time.

At the time of the overdose, the children were entering and exiting the room observing the overdose.

The Department of Children and Families were contacted and the children were placed into custody of another family member.

Bynum was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a convicted felon; neglect of a child without great bodily harm. She also was wanted in Orange County on additional charges.

Melodie Bynum (CCSO)

