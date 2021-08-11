Charlotte County deputy fired for misconduct

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A deputy from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was fired on Wednesday following an internal investigation on counts of conduct unbecoming and violation of official procedures or directives.

On May 18, Deputy William Vaughan responded to a shoplifting call from a Walmart in Englewood.

In an interview with the sergeant following the incident, a Walmart employee discussed an uncomfortable encounter with the deputy, where Vaughan hugged them.

The employee described the hug as uninvited and they were shocked by the uninvited affection.

While hugging, the employee said Vaughan’s face was close to theirs and said, “Oh, I almost kissed you. I cannot do that; I’m in uniform and I could lose my job.”

The employee told the sergeant they felt it was odd behavior and felt uncomfortable following the interaction.

Vaughan said it was not his intention to make the employee feel uncomfortable and apologized.

The deputy also violated policies and procedures for not documenting their involvement in the response in a supplemental report as required by department policies and procedures.

