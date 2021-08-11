Apollo 15, 50 years later - Discovering the Suncoast, August 11, 2021

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This story started as a simple discovery of a moon from Apollo 15. The rock and astronaut Jim Irwin’s Ambassador of Achievement Award are on display at the Bishop Museum in Bradenton, FL. The moon rock is one collected by Jim Irwin and will be on display for several years.

What I found was the story of a man whose life changed forever when he looked up at Earth from his base on the moon. As Joy Irwin Schtakleff, Jim Irwin’s daughter and President of the High Flight Foundation said, “he reached up and touched the face of God.” Jim Irwin dedicated the rest of his life to sharing his spiritual message through his High Flight Foundation.

High Flight is a poem written by John G. Magee, a World War II pilot, on September 3, 1941. John Magee died in a training flight crash three months after writing it. Here is the poem:

Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth

And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;

Sunward I’ve climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth

of sun-split clouds,-and done a hundred things

You have not dreamed of-wheeled and soared and swung

High in the sunlit silence. Hov’ring there,

I’ve chased the shouting wind along, and flung

My eager craft through footless halls of air....

Up, up the long, delirious, burning blue

I’ve topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace

Where never lark nor ever eagle flew-

And, while with silent lifting mind I’ve trod

The high untrespassed sanctity of space,

Put out my hand, and touched the face of God

