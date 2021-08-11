Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Apollo 15, 50 years later - Discovering the Suncoast, August 11, 2021

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This story started as a simple discovery of a moon from Apollo 15. The rock and astronaut Jim Irwin’s Ambassador of Achievement Award are on display at the Bishop Museum in Bradenton, FL. The moon rock is one collected by Jim Irwin and will be on display for several years.

What I found was the story of a man whose life changed forever when he looked up at Earth from his base on the moon. As Joy Irwin Schtakleff, Jim Irwin’s daughter and President of the High Flight Foundation said, “he reached up and touched the face of God.” Jim Irwin dedicated the rest of his life to sharing his spiritual message through his High Flight Foundation.

High Flight is a poem written by John G. Magee, a World War II pilot, on September 3, 1941. John Magee died in a training flight crash three months after writing it. Here is the poem:

Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth

And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;

Sunward I’ve climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth

of sun-split clouds,-and done a hundred things

You have not dreamed of-wheeled and soared and swung

High in the sunlit silence. Hov’ring there,

I’ve chased the shouting wind along, and flung

My eager craft through footless halls of air....

Up, up the long, delirious, burning blue

I’ve topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace

Where never lark nor ever eagle flew-

And, while with silent lifting mind I’ve trod

The high untrespassed sanctity of space,

Put out my hand, and touched the face of God

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclone six update, 5 p.m.
Late day storms roll through Suncoast. Tropical cyclone may impact Florida this weekend
Police lights by night
Motorcyclist dies after Bee Ridge crash
Vehicle crash in Sarasota results in fatality
Long-running farmers market in Englewood to close
Manatee County looking for dozens of employees

Latest News

Punta Gorda man dies in Port Charlotte crash
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday August 11
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday August 11
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday August 11
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday August 11
The Aug. 11, 7 a.m. update on the track of Tropical Storm Fred
Eyes on Tropical Storm Fred as the Suncoast remains in the forecast cone