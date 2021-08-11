11am Update: Tropical Storm Fred

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Fred continues to develop near the Dominican Republic and the island of Hispaniola. The storm has 45 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph. As the storm moves over the island it may weaken, then regain Tropical Storm status as it continues to move west-northwest just north of Cuba. As the storm interacts with the terrain of Cuba it is likely to strengthen very slowly, finally having a chance to strengthen as it gets into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico for the weekend.

The exact track of the storm in the Gulf depends on when it takes a more northerly course. The Cone of Uncertainty, the potential track of the storm for the weekend, is still 250 miles from east to west. That means there is considerable uncertainty as to how close the storm comes to the Suncoast. If the storm holds farther west out to the Gulf, our winds and rainfall would be lighter. If the storm comes right up the coast, we could experience stronger winds and heavy rainfall. The track of the storm will become more refined as we get to Friday and Saturday.

Stay tuned for more up updates as we get them in the First Alert Weather Center.

