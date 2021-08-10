Vehicle crash in Sarasota results in fatality

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, at 12:40 a.m, a vehicle crash in Sarasota resulted in a fatality and another victim in critical condition.

The vehicle was traveling west on Stickney Point Road, approaching Midnight Pass Road, when the vehicle failed to stop while attempting to make a left turn against a red light, resulting in a crash with a pole, where the vehicle caught on fire.

The driver and passenger were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where the driver passed away. The driver was a 28-year-old male from Sarasota whose name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

