US 41 and Gulfstream Avenue roundabout construction project getting mixed reaction

US 41 and Gulfstream roundabout construction project in Sarasota.
US 41 and Gulfstream roundabout construction project in Sarasota.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Construction work at the intersection of US 41 and Gulfstream Avenue is now in full swing. Some residents who live nearby say they do have roundabout construction fatigue.

“It’s just going to get worse, it’s not going to get any better for quite some time and I think we’re all reconciled to that,” said Patti Schimmel, a One Watergate Condo resident. “I guess we don’t have to like it but it doesn’t appear there’s much we could do about it.”

Construction on this roundabout started about five months ago. This $8.6 million project is expected to be finished in the fall of 2022.

“It’s not a problem, I know people are bothered by the noise and the dust,” said Drew Clearie, a Bay Plaza resident. “And the length of this project is going to take time, but this is a major undertaking and it’s going to make this whole area, in my opinion, much better.”

FDOT officials are encouraging residents to be understanding and patient.

“It’s not fun to look at dirt and construction machines and the noise, that’s not exciting,” said Jon Swift, a Sarasota resident. “I guess it’s a necessary evil, it’s something we’re going to have to deal with.”

Motorists will also need to be aware of a new traffic pattern around the construction site. That’ll happen the night of Friday, August 13.

