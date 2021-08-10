Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of...
Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of platform rules, it said.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter issued another suspension for the account of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday.

The social media platform says Greene violated its rules and made statements that COVID-19 vaccines were failing.

She tweeted, “The FDA should not approve the COVID vaccines. There are too many reports of infection and spread of COVID-19 among vaccinated people.”

Twitter fired back, labeling the post as misleading and prevented her from tweeting for one week.

Greene also was temporarily suspended from tweeting for 12 hours last month because of sharing misinformation about the virus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County looking for dozens of employees
Sarasota County Government releases update on Red Tide
More than 100 grams of the drug called "spice" was seized by Sarasota Police.
Two arrested after alleged drug deal in park, police say
Florida in the cone on day 5
Tropical storm likely to develop
Police lights by night
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Bee Ridge crash

Latest News

Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. It was...
Tennessee high school on lockdown after person with a gun reported on campus
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
High trust in doctors, nurses in US, AP-NORC poll finds
The package proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of...
$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill set for final Senate passage
Bradenton women sentenced for Social Security fraud