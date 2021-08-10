Suncoast Catholic School parents protest recent mask mandate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just about two dozen parents of catholic school students gathered outside of the catholic center Diocese of Venice to protest the newest of rules regarding a mask mandate that recently came down from Bishop Frank J. Dewane.

“We have come out to voice our rights to be able to decide for our children,” said protestor Joe Alva.

Alva said he feels as though the mandate came down too soon for him to decide on what to do with his children.

“All of a sudden on Thursday night so you have one day to prepare to make a decision,” said Alva

Parents like Kristin Cardona said she’s not against masking but wants parents to have the power to make it happen.

“We’re the parents we’re able to evaluate the health and well-being of our kids and it should be up to us what medical devices our children wear at school,” said Cardona.

ABC7 spoke to some parents and the common response is they want to know what Bishop Dewane based his decision on, according to a statement issued the previous optional mask policy needed to be changed in light of the spread of the delta variant.

Bishop Dewane statement regarding mask mandate (WWSB/)

Dewane said masks would be mandatory for students in all 15 diocesan schools.

