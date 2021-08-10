Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Suncoast Catholic School parents protest recent mask mandate

Catholic School Mask Protest
Catholic School Mask Protest(use)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just about two dozen parents of catholic school students gathered outside of the catholic center Diocese of Venice to protest the newest of rules regarding a mask mandate that recently came down from Bishop Frank J. Dewane.

“We have come out to voice our rights to be able to decide for our children,” said protestor Joe Alva.

Alva said he feels as though the mandate came down too soon for him to decide on what to do with his children.

“All of a sudden on Thursday night so you have one day to prepare to make a decision,” said Alva

Parents like Kristin Cardona said she’s not against masking but wants parents to have the power to make it happen.

“We’re the parents we’re able to evaluate the health and well-being of our kids and it should be up to us what medical devices our children wear at school,” said Cardona.

ABC7 spoke to some parents and the common response is they want to know what Bishop Dewane based his decision on, according to a statement issued the previous optional mask policy needed to be changed in light of the spread of the delta variant.

Bishop Dewane statement regarding mask mandate
Bishop Dewane statement regarding mask mandate(WWSB/)

Dewane said masks would be mandatory for students in all 15 diocesan schools.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County looking for dozens of employees
More than 100 grams of the drug called "spice" was seized by Sarasota Police.
Two arrested after alleged drug deal in park, police say
Sarasota County Government releases update on Red Tide
Florida in the cone on day 5
Tropical storm likely to develop
Police lights by night
1 in critical condition after motorcycle accident in Sarasota County

Latest News

US 41 and Gulfstream roundabout construction project in Sarasota.
US 41 and Gulfstream Avenue roundabout construction project getting mixed reaction
Florida in the cone on day 5
Tropical storm likely to develop
Police lights by night
1 in critical condition after motorcycle accident in Sarasota County
sups
Teacher wins gift