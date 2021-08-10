SMH provides daily COVID capacity report

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are five new ICU patients in Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s ICU ward, officials confirm.

There are currently 68 ICU patients in the 80 bed ward. ICU doctors, nurses and hospital leaders monitor the ICU census daily to determine if the capacity needs to be raised. The hospital releases updated stats daily and confirmed last week that it had beaten its highest ICU totals since 2020.

Here are the latest numbers from SMH:

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 767

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 201 (192 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 68 (63 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 44 (41 yesterday)

% Unvaccinated COVID-positive patients in the hospital: 89%*

Total hospital beds: 839

ICU bed capacity: 80

* Estimate based on vaccination status shared by patients or validated by an official source; this information is updated weekly on Fridays.

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 16.9% (13.8% for week ending Aug. 6, 2021)Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 5,088 **Patients who have tested negative: 95,559 **

** Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2, 2020.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update ***

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 3,229 (3,197 yesterday)Patients treated/discharged: 3,811 (3,771 yesterday) {outpatients treated in the ER but not hospitalized and inpatients who have been treated and discharged or cleared by infection control but not yet discharged}Patient deaths: 275 (274 yesterday)

*** Reflects total number of patients treated at SMH since outbreak began in March 2020.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.