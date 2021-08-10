Sarasota Kennel Club COVID-19 testing site seeing a long wait

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID-19 testing site at Sarasota Kennel Club has a several hour wait, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

There are alternatives. The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota, working with local government, has two additional walk-up testing clinics in the area. One is at Dallas White Park in North Port, the other at the Robert L Taylor Community Center.

According to officers working at the Robert L Taylor complex, there is no wait at its testing site.

No appointment is necessary and anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms. Photo identification will be required. Spanish-speaking technicians will be on site.

PCR and antigen (rapid) testing will be offered, with PCR results provided in 24 hours and rapid testing results in 30 minutes.

