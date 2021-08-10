Red tide clean up underway in Sarasota County, residents can arrange pickup

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are working to clean up debris from red tide on beaches across Sarasota County. There are also special pickups available for anyone picking up dead fish on private property.

Residents are asked to double-bag the marine debris collected and contact the Solid Waste Division in advance for a special courtesy pickup on a Wednesday or Saturday. Please call 941-263-6170 to make arrangements.

All 16 beaches in Sarasota County have tested positive

“Rather than waiting for a regular weekly pickup, we’re accommodating courtesy collections for residents who are picking up marine debris from their private property,” said City Engineer Nik Patel. “Please make sure you call for the special pickup in advance. To help contain the material and smell, use two bags, then leave it curbside just prior to the arranged collection day.”

Red tide conditions continue to fluctuate day-to-day and by location, from virtually nonexistent to moderate, with the occasional strong presence of aerosols.

Ceres Environmental Services Inc., a debris management company on standby with the City, is now removing dead fish and other red tide debris from the following City parks and rights-of-way:

Bayfront Park/O’Leary’s

Bird Key Park

Centennial Park/10th St. Boat Ramp

Ernest “Doc” and Eloise Werlin Park

Hart’s Landing

Indian Beach Park

Ken Thompson (boat ramp, fishing piers, playground area)

New Pass

Nora Patterson Bay Island Park North Park

Sapphire Shores Park

Tony Saprito Fishing Pier

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Whitaker Gateway Park

Crews are mostly removing the debris by hand along the shoreline and by boat in some waterways.

Lido Beach is maintained by Sarasota County with weekly grooming and additional service based on the County’s beach cleaning policy.

For red tide updates in Sarasota County, please visit www.scgov.net/redtide. Mote Marine Laboratory provides a daily beach conditions report and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts current statewide red tide status reports.

