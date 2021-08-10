Advertise With Us
Question of the Day: Are your children wearing masks in school?

(Colin Baillie)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As students head back to school with masks being optional for students at Sarasota and Manatee Counties, many children were spotted wearing the face coverings on the buses as they headed to their first day of classes.

If you are a parent or guardian who sent their child back to school today, did you send them back with a mask? Vote in our viewer poll.

