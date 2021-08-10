‘No-Swim’ advisories lifted, red tide still present

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “No-Swim” advisories that have been in place at Bird Key Park/ Ringling Causeway, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, Manasota Key, Venice Beach, Venice Pier, and Blind Pass since Thursday, Aug. 5 have been lifted.

DOH-Sarasota say testing results Tuesday were determined at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state recreational water standards. Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at these beach sites.

The “No Swim” advisory signage will be removed; however, Red Tide advisory signage for the Karenia brevis algae bloom currently off the coastline will remain in place until conditions improve. Health officials plan to continue water quality monitoring throughout the weekend.

