Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Longtime Indy 500, ESPN racing announcer Bob Jenkins dies at 73

Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the...
Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on television and radio has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on television and radio has died. He was 73.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that Jenkins died Monday, saying the cause was brain cancer.

Jenkins, an Indiana native, was heard over five decades on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and was chief announcer from 1990-98.

He was one of four people to serve as television play-by-play announcer during ABC’s 54-year history of broadcasting the Indy 500.

Jenkins joined ESPN at its launch in 1979 as lead motorsports announcer and remained in that role until 2003.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County looking for dozens of employees
Modrick Slate
A few isolated storms, and the latest red tide reports
Siesta Key Beach.
Red tide levels increasing, report says
More than 100 grams of the drug called "spice" was seized by Sarasota Police.
Two arrested after alleged drug deal in park, police say
PHOTO: AP NEWS
Bradenton golfer wins gold medal at Olympics

Latest News

In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors
US 41 and Gulfstream roundabout construction project in Sarasota.
US 41 and Gulfstream Avenue roundabout construction project getting mixed reaction
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts
In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video,...
Robert Durst takes stand at his trial, denies killing friend