Long-running farmers market in Englewood to close

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (Englewood Sun) - On Monday, the Englewood Farmers Market announced it would be closing after a decade.

The market was known for its fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh baked bread and steaming tins of paella, according to the Englewood Sun.

The decision came after the market could not find a suitable new location as Sarasota County builds a permanent stage, band shell, sidewalks and restrooms at Pioneer Plaza between West Dearborn and Green streets on the 300 block.

Lee Perron, the manager of the nonprofit, reflected on the market’s success, “Who knew that during the last 10 years, that over 1 million people would come to historic downtown Englewood on Thursdays between October and May?” The success of the market had led to others opening in the area.

Perron said he will be notifying his vendors so they can find other venues to sell their wares.

