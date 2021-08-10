Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Long-running farmers market in Englewood to close

By Englewood Sun
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (Englewood Sun) - On Monday, the Englewood Farmers Market announced it would be closing after a decade.

The market was known for its fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh baked bread and steaming tins of paella, according to the Englewood Sun.

The decision came after the market could not find a suitable new location as Sarasota County builds a permanent stage, band shell, sidewalks and restrooms at Pioneer Plaza between West Dearborn and Green streets on the 300 block.

Lee Perron, the manager of the nonprofit, reflected on the market’s success, “Who knew that during the last 10 years, that over 1 million people would come to historic downtown Englewood on Thursdays between October and May?” The success of the market had led to others opening in the area.

Perron said he will be notifying his vendors so they can find other venues to sell their wares.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County looking for dozens of employees
Sarasota County Government releases update on Red Tide
Police lights by night
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Bee Ridge crash
More than 100 grams of the drug called "spice" was seized by Sarasota Police.
Two arrested after alleged drug deal in park, police say
Florida in the cone on day 5
Tropical storm likely to develop

Latest News

Baby sea turtles released safely into open water after rehab
Bradenton women sentenced for Social Security fraud
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Ambulances wait outside as COVID infections spread
Florida to appeal cruise line’s court victory on vaccine passports